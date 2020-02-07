WWE has officially announced that SummerSlam 2020 tickets will go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10am ET. Travel packages will go on sale Tuesday, February 18.

WWE SummerSlam 2020 will take place on Sunday, August 23 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusettes.

WWE also confirmed today that the TD Garden will host SmackDown on August 21, the NXT "Takeover: Boston" event on August 22, and then RAW on August 24. Tickets for those shows will go on sale beginning Friday, April 17 at 10am ET.

Below is WWE's full SummerSlam 2020 announcement sent to us today: