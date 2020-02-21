The Bella Twins, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, are now official for the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class.

Alexa Bliss confirmed the induction during a special Hall of Fame edition of her "Moment of Bliss" segment on tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode. The Bella Twins made their WWE TV returns for the segment, and thanked WWE fans for their career, giving a special shout-out to their Bella Army.

WWE has now confirmed The Bella Twins, Batista and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman) for the 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Rumored but unconfirmed names include "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, Jushin Thunder Liger, and JBL.

The 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on April 2 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, during WrestleMania 36 Week.

Below is WWE's full announcement on The Bella Twins' induction, along with a few shots from tonight's SmackDown segment, which includes an appearance from Daniel Bryan and daughter Birdie: