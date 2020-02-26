WWE has confirmed that The Undertaker is currently in Saudi Arabia.

As noted, Taker flew to the Kingdom this week and is expected to appear at WWE Super ShowDown on Thursday, likely to start the WrestleMania 36 feud with AJ Styles. Taker has not been advertised for the pay-per-view.

The "Enjoy Saudi" Twitter account first posted photos of Taker arriving to the Kingdom. As seen below, more photos of Taker have surfaced, including a shot of The Dead Man standing next to Styles.

WWE re-tweeted a screenshot of the first photo of Taker arriving and wrote, "What is The #Undertaker doing in Saudi Arabia ahead of #WWESSD?!"

WWE also issued a teaser announcement on Taker being in Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, noting that he has been spotted at a market in Riyadh.

You can see WWE's announcement and a few shots of Taker in Saudi Arabia below:

The Undertaker reportedly sighted in Saudi Arabia market before WWE Super ShowDown Reports have begun swirling in advance of WWE Super ShowDown that The Undertaker has been spotted at a market in Saudi Arabia. Photographs circulating on social media seem to confirm the presence of the legendary Superstar at the site of WWE Super ShowDown. If true, why is he there? His apparent presence obviously lends itself to more questions than answers. Undertaker's in-ring appearances are an increasing rarity, and he is not yet advertised for a match at tomorrow's show. And yet, it would make a certain sense for him to appear, as The Phenom already has plenty of history in the Kingdom and, perhaps, some unfinished business as well. Not only did Undertaker compete at a pair of 2018 events in Saudi Arabia — defeating Rusev in a Casket Match and falling to the reunited DX alongside Kane — he memorably battled Goldberg at last year's WWE Super ShowDown event. Goldberg, of course, is scheduled to face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship tomorrow. Depending on how things shake out, we could be headed from one rivalry straight to the other. It could be equally likely that The Deadman won't be competing and will instead simply add his presence to the festivities. Tomorrow will bring the answers. Until then, we wait.