WWE has announced that the one-hour Super ShowDown Kickoff pre-show will feature The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on Thursday.

WWE has also announced two new matches for the Super ShowDown main card - Dolph Ziggler vs. hometown star Mansoor from WWE NXT, plus Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 will take place tomorrow, Thursday, February 27 from Mohammed Abdou Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 12pm ET, and we will have live coverage beginning at 11pm ET with the Kickoff.

Below is the updated card for Super ShowDown:

WWE Title Match

Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Naomi vs. Bayley (c)

Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy

AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade

Steel Cage Match

King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns

Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler

Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza

Kickoff Pre-show Match

The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson