WWE and E! have announced that season 5 of Total Bellas will return on Thursday, April 9 at 10pm ET.

The fifth season of the show will feature Nikki Bella's engagement to Artem Chigventsev, and will also celebrate the recently announced pregnancies of Nikki and sister Brie Bella. Some marriage drama between Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella will also be taking place during the season, with Brie telling Nikki at one point in the trailer, "I know I could be happier, I know I could have a better marriage."

Above is a trailer for the new season, and below is the full announcement sent to us today by WWE: