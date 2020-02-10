WWE has announced the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match for the upcoming Super ShowDown event.

The Gauntlet will feature AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan and WWE United States Champion Andrade, who is set to return from his thirty-day WWE Wellness Policy suspension on that day.

The winner of the Gauntlet will win the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy, which you can see in the tweet below.

The Tuwaiq region of Saudi Arabia consists of valleys and mountains, and includes the capital of the Kingdom, Riyadh, which is where Super ShowDown will be held.

WWE's return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will take place on Thursday, February 27. Super ShowDown will air live on the WWE Network from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Below is the current announced card for WWE Super ShowDown 2020:

WWE Title Match

Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)

Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match

AJ Styles, R-Truth, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Erick Rowan, WWE United States Champion Andrade

Steel Cage Match

King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns