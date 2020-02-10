It was announced this morning WrestleMania 37 is going to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021.

"On behalf of everyone at WWE, we are excited to bring WrestleMania back to Los Angeles," said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. "WrestleMania will set the bar for future sports and entertainment events held at SoFi Stadium as we add this facility to the list of iconic venues that have hosted our pop-culture extravaganza."

WWE will hold a news conference tomorrow at the stadium about the big event.

Below is WWE's full announcement: