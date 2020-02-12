Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 169,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 74% from last week's 97,000 viewers, which tied for the third-lowest viewership in show history.

This is the second-best viewership for the show since the official premiere on November 5. The November 19 episode drew 180,000 viewers while the December 24 episode drew 153,000 viewers.

WWE Backstage drew a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week, up from last week's 0.05 rating.

This week's Backstage episode ranked #132 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's show ranked #145.

This week's Backstage episode featured Charlotte Flair as the special guest. Stephanie McMahon also made her debut appearance in a pre-recorded interview with host Renee Young. The panel featured Renee, CM Punk, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and Paige this week.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode: 169,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode