Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 127,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 25% from last week's 169,000 viewers, which was the second-best viewership for the show since the official premiere on November 5.

WWE Backstage drew a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic this week, down from last week's 0.06 rating.

This week's Backstage episode ranked #139 on the Cable Top 150. Last week's show ranked #132.

This week's Backstage episode featured WWE NXT North American Champion Keith Lee as the special guest. NXT Champion Adam Cole and Ricochet appeared for a pre-recorded segment, and former NFL player Shawne Merriman participated in the "Promo School" segment with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry made his debut on the panel this week. The panel featured Renee Young, Paige, Booker T, and Henry. CM Punk was not there this week.

Below is our 2020 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 14 Episode: 84,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 21 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 4 Episode: 97,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 11 Episode: 169,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 18 Episode: 127,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 25 Episode:

2019 Total: 1.060 million viewers across 9 episodes since the official premiere

2019 Average: 117,777 viewers per episode