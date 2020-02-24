- Above is the latest WWE NXT Top 5 video, featuring Charlotte Flair's greatest moments on the black & yellow brand. Flair will challenge NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley for the title at WrestleMania 36 in April.

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura turns 40 years old today while SmackDown announcer Corey Graves turns 36.

- WWE is celebrating another big birthday today - for the WWE Network. Today marks 6 years of the Network, which launched in the United States on Monday, February 24, 2014. WWE's over-the-top streaming service would launch in several countries over the next two years, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Ireland, Asia, India, the Middle East, North Africa, West Africa, Japan, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

WWE tweeted this video of SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Heavy Machinery, and Drew McIntyre wishing a Happy Birthday to the Network.