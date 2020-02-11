- Actor Skylar Astin was backstage for this week's WWE RAW in Ontario, CA. Astin has attended RAW several times in the past, and co-starred with Lana in "Pitch Perfect" several years ago. WWE posted this video of Bobby Lashley interrupting Lana and Astin while they were reminiscing backstage at the Toyota Arena on Monday. Lashley gets jealous and warns Astin that he will be destroyed if touches her.

- The dark main event after Monday's RAW in Ontario, CA saw two WWE veterans go at it in an interesting match-up - Randy Orton vs. R-Truth. Orton ended up hitting the RKO to get the win.

- As noted, Shayna Baszler appeared on this week's WWE RAW episode and attacked RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch after her successful title defense over WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka. Baszler dropped Lynch and then bit her in the back of the neck. Baszler came back up with the fake blood pouring out of her mouth, and in Becky's hair.

While WWE aired a clear shot of the blood on the USA Network, they censored the footage posted to YouTube with the black & grey edit. They also left the blood out in the clip that was posted to the official NXT Twitter account, and in the clip that was finally posted to the official WWE Twitter. Furthermore, WWE tweeted a backstage photo of Baszler after the attack and that photo was also censored with the black & white edit.

In an update on Baszler's WWE status, she is still listed on the WWE NXT roster as of this writing. It's been reported that she is scheduled to be a regular member of the RAW roster soon, and that she will challenge for Lynch's title at WrestleMania 36.

You can see the related clips and photo below, along with a few shots of Baszler and the capsule blood:

? SHAYNA CAME TO PLAY. ?@QoSBaszler is on #Raw making a STATEMENT at the expense of @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/YWadnRnNpB — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 11, 2020

You know the old saying...



A picture's worth a thousand .gif reactions. So have at it ??#Raw @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/rrdZCnZThf — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 11, 2020

Between The Fiend signing his contract in blood and Shayna munching a chunk out of Becky WWE has been getting a bit more bloody than we're used to lately. #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/25wdN9Obfd — caravan of sadness | Doctor Who Season 12 Spoilers (@VGCinema_) February 11, 2020