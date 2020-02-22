It looks like there could be three Elimination Chamber matches at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

As seen above, this week's SmackDown on FOX featured a sitdown interview with Renee Young talking to Lacey Evans. Evans, who talked about turning a new page and not being bullies like Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, mentioned that she now has her sights set on the Elimination Chamber, and will have "five other women" to deal with.

"You know, here's a quote for you. My granddaddy used to always say that if your pen stinks, you're probably the pig. So, just going forward it's progress for me. It's change, it's putting my best foot forward and doing what I can to set the proper example. It's a new chapter, and it's what I'm gonna do," Evans said.

Young then asked Evans what's next for her after losing to Bayley at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view last month.

"Well, my sights are set on the Elimination Chamber," Evans said. "Obviously I'm aware that losing to Bayley puts me at the back of the line. So, I have 5 women that I need to take out in order to get an opportunity to become champion at WrestleMania, and that is my goal. That is the mission that I intend on accomplishing."

Evans' comments indicate that there will be another Women's Elimination Chamber Match to crown a #1 contender for Bayley at WrestleMania 36. WWE has already announced one Women's Elimination Chamber Match for the red brand with Shayna Baszler, Natalya, Sarah Logan, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka. The winner of that match will be the #1 contender to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for a title shot at WrestleMania 36.

Naomi vs. Bayley for the title has been rumored for WrestleMania 36, but Naomi defeated Carmella on this week's SmackDown to earn a title shot at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia next Thursday. Some have speculated on Carmella vs. Naomi vs. Bayley at WrestleMania, but a third Chamber Match could really change those plans in a major way.

Regarding the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, WWE has not officially announced the bout but the arena in Philadelphia has advertised that 6 blue brand Superstars will do battle with the winner earning a WrestleMania 36 title shot from WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, if he can keep the title through Super ShowDown when he faces WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. The arena has Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, King Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Robert Roode and WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman advertised for the Men's Chamber, but it's been reported that the final line-up will likely change. Reigns has been rumored to win that Chamber Match.

While WWE has not officially announced the Men's Chamber Match or the participants, Sheamus announced on this week's SmackDown that he is going in to do battle. As seen in the video below, The Celtic Warrior made the comments when addressing last week's Handicap Match win over Shorty G and Apollo Crews.

"Shorty G. Apollo Crews. Last week those two little rodents dared to crawl in the ring with me, and I sent them running like rats from the sinking ship," Sheamus said. "I exterminated them like the vermin that they are. SmackDown's problems - they're far from over, and now the time has come for me to start hunting bigger prey. The time has come to put an end to this infestation once and for all. The time has come to exterminate every last rat in the locker room, and I'll do it in the biggest rat trap of all when I enter the Elimination Chamber."

There's no word yet on if WWE actually has plans for a third Elimination Chamber Match, but we should have a better idea after Monday's RAW and next Thursday's Super ShowDown event. The past Chamber events have had just 1 or 2 matches inside the structure. There are just two more RAW shows and 1 more SmackDown show between now and the Chamber pay-per-view.

The 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place on March 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 36. Stay tuned for updates.