WWE Extreme Rules will happened at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on July 19, according to F4WOnline.

The announcement was made at Friday's SmackDown, which took place at the same venue.

There's a ticket pre-show (code: EXTREME) currently going on. Tickets to the general public begin on Friday, March 20 at 1 pm ET.

Last year's Extreme Rules featured Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch defeating Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Mixed Tag Match. After the match, Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank opportunity to win the WWE Championship.