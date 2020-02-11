WWE filed to trademark Christian's name back on Wednesday, February 5.

It looks like the trademark filing was for merchandise as the following trademark description was filed to the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas"

WWE also filed to trademark "Texas Rattlesnake" back on February 5, which would be one of the nicknames for WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. The first trademark was for merchandise as the following use description was filed with the USPTO:

The second "Texas Rattlesnake" filing could be for general pro wrestling use as the following use description was filed with the USPTO:

"Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"