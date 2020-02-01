- The above video is the top 10 moments from yesterday's Friday Night SmackDown.

- WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was at tonight's Iowa Wolves basketball game and announced the starting line up.

Kurt Angle wrote on Instagram, "Announcing the starting line up at the Iowa Wolves Basketball Game tonight. Thank you to the Iowa fans for your hospitality."

Iowa Wolves also tweeted photos with the caption, "The Olympic Hero has arrived."

The Olympic Hero has arrived ?? pic.twitter.com/Jz7Glro2Op — Iowa Wolves (@iawolves) February 2, 2020

- A Twitter user told Natalya that she only got a shot for the RAW Women's title at SummerSlam last year because the event was in Canada and the Hart name.

Natalya responded, "The last name Hart didn't help me a whole lot getting hired—I can assure you ?? AND Everything else—2pawz had to pull some serious strings to get for me!"