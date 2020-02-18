WWE issued a storyline update on Matt Hardy tonight and noted that he was discharged from a medical facility in Everett, WA, and returned home earlier today to recover.

As noted, Hardy, wearing a neck brace, was taken out by Randy Orton once again on Monday's RAW. The two were supposed to have a No Holds Barred match but the storyline was that WWE doctors refused to medically clear Matt for the match. Matt wanted to fight anyway but Orton took him out in another brutal attack, the second this month after Matt called Orton out for his recent beatdown on WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

It was believed that the last attack was done to write Matt out of the WWE storylines as his contract expires on March 1, but then he was brought back this week. Matt even tweeted "GOODBYE." after the first attack, but plans apparently changed due to how strong the segment did in the ratings, as we noted at this link.

Matt took to Twitter tonight and continued the storyline, commented on his potential WWE goodbye.

"Against Every Warning, with serious head/neck injuries, I showed up on #RAW to face & fight RKO. I was brutally beaten & suffered multiple injuries. But I'm alive. I'm not sure what's next. If this was my @WWE goodbye, I didn't get what I deserved-But maybe I got what I needed," Matt wrote.

Stay tuned for updates on Matt's WWE status. You can see his full tweet below: