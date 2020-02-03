It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Edge will not be on tonight's RAW from Salt Lake City, Utah.

As seen below, McKenzie Mitchell issued a storyline update on Edge in a new WWE Now video and revealed that a family spokesperson has said The Rated R Superstar is back at home recovering after the attack from Randy Orton on last week's RAW, and is also waiting results from "a battery of tests" that he's undergone in the last week. It was also noted that Edge plans to update his fans on everything early next week.

Regarding Orton, he will be on tonight's RAW to explain why he attacked his former Rated RKO tag team partner last Monday.

On a related note, WWE released the latest episode of WWE Playlist today, seen above, and that features the best moments from Rated RKO.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and the Edge vs. Orton feud.