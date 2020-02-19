- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring John Cena's greatest SmackDown moments. Cena is scheduled to return to SmackDown on FOX on February 28 from Boston, his hometown. Cena vs. Elias is rumored for WrestleMania 36 this year.

- WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Kevin Nash have been announced for Thursday's episode of "After The Bell" with Corey Graves. The official WWE podcast is released early each Thursday. The Outsiders will receive their second WWE Hall of Fame rings during WrestleMania 36 weekend when they are inducted as members of the nWo, along with Hulk Hogan and Sean Waltman.

- WWE Japan announced this week that tickets for the WWE live event from the EDION Arena in Osaka on Thursday, July 2, and the live events from the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama on Friday, July 3, and Saturday, July 4, will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, March 21. There will be a website lottery for tickets that runs from Friday, February 28 - Wednesday, March 4, and another pre-sale for tickets that runs from Thursday, March 5 - Monday, March 9.

In a first for WWE events in Japan, the company is offering a limited number of meet & greets before each show. These meet & greet tickets are going for ¥29,700. Osaka tickets are going for ¥3,000, ¥6,000, ¥8,000, ¥10,000, ¥20,000, and ¥40,000. Yokohama tickets are priced at ¥4,000, ¥6,000, ¥10,000, ¥15,000, ¥25,000, and ¥40,000.

Matches for these live events will be announced soon, but Superstars confirmed are Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, and WWE United States Champion Andrade.

Anderson took to Twitter and commented on returning to Japan.

"I look forward to seeing you guys this summer! Japan is my home. I do not forget that I am a G1 Climax 2012 finalist and legendary in Japan," Anderson said.