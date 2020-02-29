Thanks to WrestlingBodyslam.Com for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in State College, PA:

* Kevin Owens, Ivar, & Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins & The Authors of Pain

* Kevin Owens defeated Buddy Murphy Via DQ

* Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander

* Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch defeated The Kabuki Warriors (c) Via DQ (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match)

* Shayna Baszler defeated Liv Morgan

* Andrade (c) defeated Humberto Carrillo (WWE United States Championship Match)

* Erik Rowan defeated No Way Jose

* Ricochet defeated Luke Gallows

* Ricochet defeated Karl Anderson ( w/ Luke Gallows )