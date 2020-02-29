Thanks to WrestlingBodyslam.Com for the following WWE live event results from tonight's show in State College, PA:
* Kevin Owens, Ivar, & Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins & The Authors of Pain
* Kevin Owens defeated Buddy Murphy Via DQ
* Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander
* Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch defeated The Kabuki Warriors (c) Via DQ (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match)
* Shayna Baszler defeated Liv Morgan
* Andrade (c) defeated Humberto Carrillo (WWE United States Championship Match)
* Erik Rowan defeated No Way Jose
* Ricochet defeated Luke Gallows
* Ricochet defeated Karl Anderson ( w/ Luke Gallows )