The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Sarah Logan and Deonna Purrazzo make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Mickie James check in on commentary.

Sarah Logan vs. Deonna Purrazzo

They lock up. Purrazzo locks in a headlock before switching to a waist-lock on Logan. Logan reverses it into a waist-lock or her own on Purrazzo. Purrazzo elbows Logan in the face. Purrazzo eventually takes Logan to the mat with a Side Russian Leg Sweep.

Purrazzo locks in a Modified Arm-Lock on Logan. Logan gets to the bottom rope to force a rope break. Logan spikes Purrazzo's neck on the second rope. Logan connects with a running knee strike to Purrazzo. Logan pins Purrazzo for the win.

Winner: Sarah Logan

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Royal Rumble Winner Drew McIntyre defeating Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson of The O.C.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Royal Rumble Winner Charlotte Flair's in-ring promo.

Cedric Alexander and Riddick Moss make their entrances.

Cedric Alexander vs. Riddick Moss

They lock up. Moss backs Alexander in to the corner. They lock up again before exchanging wrist-locks. Alexander locks in a headlock on Moss. Moss sends Alexander to the ropes. Moss hits a shoulder block on Alexander. Alexander eventually clotheslines Moss in the corner.

Alexander connects with a back elbow to Moss. Alexander pins Moss for a two count. Alexander chops Moss several times. Moss catches Alexander and drives him into the corner. Moss hits a Running STO on Alexander. Moss pins Alexander for the three count.

Winner: Riddick Moss

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton assaulting Edge.