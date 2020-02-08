The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson of The O.C. make their entrance as Byron Saxton and Mickie James check in on commentary. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder make their entrance.

The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Gallows and Hawkins lock up. Hawkins locks in a headlock on Gallows. Gallows pushes Hawkins to the ropes. They lock up again. Gallows locks in a headlock on Hawkins. Hawkins sends Gallows to the ropes. Gallows hits a shoulder-block on Hawkins. Later in the match, Anderson sends Hawkins to the ropes. Hawkins connects with a Flying Forearm to Anderson. Hawkins dropkicks Anderson. Hawkins hits a Michinoku Driver on Anderson. Gallows breaks a pinfall attempt by Hawkins on Anderson. Gallows uppercuts Ryder. Ryder sends Gallows out of the ring. Gallows dodges a cross-body attempt by Ryder at ringside. Gallows sends Ryder into the ringside barrier. Anderson hits a Spine-Buster on Hawkins. Anderson tags Gallows in. Anderson & Gallows hit the Magic Killer on Hawkins. Gallows pins Hawkins for the three count.

Winners: The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Roman Reigns & The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) defeating King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode in a Loser Eats Dog Food Match.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the confrontation between NXT Women's Champion Rhea Rippey and Royal Rumble Winner Charlotte Flair.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin make their entrances.

Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin

They lock up. Benjamin drives his hip into Alexander's midsection. Benjamin hits a Back Suplex on Alexander. Alexander eventually goes for a Neuralyzer Kick, Benjamin dodges it. Benjamin kicks Alexander in the face. Benjamin pins Alexander for a two count. Benjamin runs towards Alexander. Alexander pulls the top rope down causing Be jamin to spill over to the apron. Alexander attempts to slam Benjamin's face into the ring post. Benjamin gets out of it causing Alexander to go face first into the top turnbuckle. Benjamin goes to the top turnbuckle. Alexander hits a Spanish Fly on Benjamin from off the top rope. Alexander pins Benjamin for a two count. Benjamin rolls Alexander up for a two count. Alexander ducks a clothesline attempt by Benjamin. Alexander hits a Neuralyzer Kick on Benjamin. Alexander pins Benjamin for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

Benjamin and Alexander shake hands and hug after the match.

A recap of Randy Orton attacking Edge on last week's RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Randy Orton addressing his assault of Edge last week.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Ricochet defeating Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins to earn a WWE Championship Match before being attacked by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

