The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins make their entrance as Byron Saxton and Mickie James check in on commentary. Shelton Benjamin & Eric Young make their entrances.

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. Shelton Benjamin & Eric Young

Benjamin and Ryder start the match. Benjamin immediately takes Hawkins down from the apron with a step up Ensiguri. Ryder strikes Benjamin several times. Benjamin drives Ryder into the corner. Ryder elbows Young on the apron. Ryder comes off the second turnbuckle. Benjamin catches Ryder and Powerbombs him. Benjamin pins Ryder for a two count. Benjamin eventually connects with a spin-kick to Ryder, causing him to fall out of the ring. Benjamin rolls Ryder back into the ring. Benjamin rags Young in. Young hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Ryder. Hawkins breaks a pin attempt by Young on Ryder.

Young tags Benjamin back in. Ryder dodges a step up Ensiguri attempt by Benjamin in the corner. Ryder tags Hawkins in. Benjamin rags Young in. Hawkins ducks a clothesline attempt by Young before striking Benjamin to take him off the apron. Hawkins strikes Young several times. Hawkins hits a Back Body Drop on Young. Hawkins hits a Michinoku Driver on Young. Hawkins pins Young for a two count. Hawkins ascends the turnbuckles. Ryder pushes Benjamin off the apron. Ryder hits a cross-body on Benjamin from over the top rope at ringside.

Young strikes Hawkins, causing him to fall to the mat from the top turnbuckle. Young gets Hawkins up into a Fireman's Carry position, Hawkins gets out of it. Hawkins kicks Young in the face. Hawkins & Ryder hit the Long Island Express on Young. Hawkins pins Young for the three count.

Winners: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan defeating The Miz & John Morrison.

Super ShowDown is hyped.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Randy Orton assaulting Matt Hardy.

Cedric Alexander and Akira Tozawa make their entrances.

Cedric Alexander vs. Akira Tozawa

Tozawa and Alexander shake hands. They lock up. Tozawa locks in a waist-lock on Alexander. Alexander backs Tozawa to the corner. They lock up again. Tozawa backs Alexander to the corner. Tozawa eventually hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Alexander. Tozawa rolls Alexander in to the ring. Tozawa kicks Alexander in the face. Tozawa ascends the turnbuckles. Tozawa hits a Missile Dropkick from off the top rope on Alexander. Tozawa pins Alexander for a two count. They exchange chops to the chest. Tozawa ducks a clothesline attempt by Alexander.

Alexander hits a Michinoku Driver on Tozawa. Alexander pins Tozawa for a two count. Alexander goes for a Back Suplex, Tozawa flips out of it. Tozawa hits a Reversrana on Alexander. Tozawa pins Alexander for a two count. Tozawa comes off the top turnbuckle, Alexander gets out of the way, Tozawa lands on his feet. Alexander hits the Neuralyzer Kick on Tozawa. Alexander hits the Lumbar Check on Tozawa. Alexander pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) defeating The A.O.P. (Akam & Rezar) & RAW Tag Team Murphy via Disqualification following interference from RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins.