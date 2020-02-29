The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Mickie James check in on commentary. Shelton Benjamin makes his entrance.

No Way Jose vs. Shelton Benjamin

Benjamin backs Jose into the corner. Benjamin drives his shoulder into Jose. Jose hits a snapmare on Benjamin. Jose dropkicks Benjamin. Later in the match, Jose strikes Benjamin several times. Jose splashes Benjamin in the corner. Jose hits a Flapjack on Benjamin. Jose pins Benjamin for a two count. Jose ascends the turnbuckles. Jose comes off the top rope, Benjamin side-steps him. Benjamin locks in a Modified Arm-Breaker on Jose. Jose taps out.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Champion Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman's in-ring primo.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Royal Rumble Winner Drew McIntyre's sit-down interview with Charly Caruso backstage.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the contract signing segment for the RAW Women's Elimination Chamber Match with participants Natalya, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler & WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka.

Cedric Alexander and WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss make their entrances. Saxton notes on commentary that the regular 24/7 Title Rules will be suspended during this title match.

WWE 24/7 Championship Match:

Riddick Moss (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Moss takes Alexander to the mat with a waist-lock. They lock up. Moss pushes Alexander to the mat. Moss hits the ropes. Moss hits a shoulder-block on Alexander. Alexander eventually hits a Reverse STO on Moss. Alexander pins Moss for a two count. Alexander goes for a Back Suplex, Moss elbows him several times. Moss hits a Modifed Back Suplex on Alexander. Moss pins Alexander for a two count. Moss runs towards Alexander. Alexander superkicks Moss. Alexander goes for a Neuralyzer Kick, Moss gets out of the way. Moss hits the ropes. Moss hits a Running STO on Alexander. Moss pins Alexander for the win to retain the title.

Winner: Riddick Moss

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the confrontation between Goldberg and Universal Champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton getting a controversial win over Kevin Owens.