New WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin has been announced for next Friday's WWE 205 Live episode from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

This will be the 205 Live debut the NXT UK Superstar. The appearance was announced on this week's 205 Live episode, which opened with a look back at former champion Angel Garza receiving his newly re-designed title belt right before last Saturday's WWE Worlds Collide event. The opener then transitioned into a look at Devlin capturing the title by defeating Garza, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Travis Banks in the Fatal 4 Way at Worlds Collide. You can see a 205 Live video package on Devlin's big win at the bottom of this post.

As noted before, Devlin has also been announced for next Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network, live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. It's likely that The Irish Ace will also work next week's non-televised NXT live events since he will already be in the United States.

In more news from this week's WWE 205 Live episode, it looks like the new announce team will be made up of Aiden English and NXT backstage interviewer Jon Quasto. Quasto made his 205 Live announce team debut back on November 15 as he filled in for Tom Phillips. He served as a guest commentator with Mansoor Al-Shehail for the January 17 205 Live episode, and then returned to the show with English for the January 24 episode and this week's episode.

Quasto previously worked for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood as an announcer before signing with WWE in April of last year. He's worked as a backstage interviewer and a live event host since then. English, who previously wrestled on the SmackDown brand, has done commentary work for the company since January 2019. He made his 205 Live announce team debut on January 22 of last year, replacing Percy Watson.

This week's NXT UK episode saw English replace Nigel McGuinness and call the show with Tom Phillips. English replaced Nigel at the recent NXT UK TV tapings in York, England because Nigel was on vacation then.

The 205 Live announce team change comes after WWE also changed the RAW announce team this week. As noted, Phillips and Byron Saxton were brought back to the red brand announce team with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. Vic Joseph was reportedly pulled from the RAW announce team for unknown reasons this past weekend as Lawler called Royal Rumble RAW matches with Phillips. Saxton was added to the RAW team on Monday night, making it a three-man crew once again. There's no word yet on what Vic will be doing moving forward, but he did not call any matches this week.

Stay tuned for updates on Devlin and the WWE announce teams.

Below is the 205 Live video package on Devlin's big Worlds Collide win: