Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, UT.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the pyro explodes and fans cheer. Tom Phillips welcomes us. Tom sends us to a video package showing what Randy Orton did to WWE Hall of Famer Edge last Monday.

- We come back and out comes Randy Orton to the ring as fans give him a mixed reaction, mostly boos. Tom is joined by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler at the announce table. Tom relays the WWE Now report from earlier today, which said Edge is back at home recovering and awaiting test results from several he had done over the past week. It was also said that the Rated R Superstar will provide an update to his fans early next week.

Orton takes his time getting into the ring and slowly leans on the ropes. Fans start booing louder. A "you suck!" chant starts up. Orton enters the ring and leans on the top rope in the corner, taking it all in and thinking. The boos continue. Orton slowly stands on the second turnbuckle and looks out at the crowd. He hops back down and continues slowly walking to the other continue. Orton says he guesses he owes everyone an apology. The boos get louder. You see, the thing... Orton keeps stopping as the boos drown him out. Fans chant "Edge!" now. Orton stops and starts to talk again but a "you suck!" chant shuts him down.

Orton says he can't... he can't do this. He puts the mic down and exits the ring as the crowd gets louder. He stops at ringside to think about it all again. Orton walks off to the back now, exiting to the side instead of going backstage through the stage. The boos continue.

- Tom leads us to a video package on what happened between Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and Drew's big win in the 30-Man Rumble main event. Tom plugs their WrestleMania 36 match and says Drew could have a different opponent because of tonight's Triple Threat to determine Lesnar's challenger at WWE Super ShowDown - RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins vs. Ricochet vs. Bobby Lashley. Also tonight - The Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy and AOP in an Elimination Match.

Lana vs. Liv Morgan

We go to the ring and out first comes Lana. No sign of Bobby Lashley. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Liv Morgan is out next. The bell rings and Liv immediately sends Lana down. She clutches her wrist and screams out, demanding a doctor as the referee checks on her. This was just a ruse as she suckers Liv in and unloads. Lana goes to work and beats Liv down for a 2 count, manhandling her some. Lana grounds Liv and keeps her grounded.

Liv tries to fight up but Lana slams her back down by her hair. Lana keeps control until Liv gets the win with ease out of nowhere, for the second week in a row.

Winner: Liv Morgan

- After the match, Liv stands tall and celebrates until the music interrupts. Out comes the returning Ruby Riott, who has been out of action since having double shoulder surgery back in May. They're all smiles while fans chant "Ruby!" as she enters the ring. They go to hug but Ruby drops Liv and then unloads on her. Lana is all smiles at what's happening. Ruby takes advantage of the distraction and drops Liv from behind again. Ruby heads to the back, stopping to turn back around and smile at the ring. Lana picks Liv back up and drives her into the mat. Lana continues to scream while backing up the ramp as a furious Liv recovers in the ring.

- Still to come, Drew McIntyre will be here. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Tom shows us how there was a big snow storm in the area, and says there was concern that RAW might not happen. They show us a crowd shot and mention how WWE fans made it out to pack the show.

Mojo Rawley vs. Drew McIntyre

We go to the ring and WWE 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley is waiting with is "offensive lineman" - Riddick Moss. Tom says Mojo's title will not be on the line in this match. Out next comes Drew McIntyre.

Drew takes the mic as fans chant for him. He thanks Salt Lake City for making it through the blizzard to be here tonight. Drew says he will be with Mojo in just a minute, but warns him that he will Claymore his head off just 3 seconds after putting the mic down. Drew addresses his WrestleMania 36 opponent, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, and how Brock attacked him from behind last week. Drew says Brock is a coward and is apprehensive of the Sexy Scotsman. Drew says Brock knows he's just as big and just as fast, and he's got a secret weapon - the Claymore. Fans chant "Drew!" now. Drew points up at the WrestleMania 36 sign and says he will finally be WWE Champion after kicking Lesnar's oversized head off his body.

Drew jokes that he forgot Mojo was there but like he said - 3 seconds. The bell rings and Mojo charges. Drew immediately nails a Claymore for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

- After the match, Drew's music hits as he marches out. We go to replays.

- Charly Caruso is backstage with The Authors of Pain and RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy. AOP goes to speak but Murphy says he's got this. He says they've already won tonight's match because they're on the right side of history. He goes on and mentions being aligned with partner Seth Rollins, The Messiah, and takes shots at Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders tonight. Rollins walks off and says tonight could be historic for them. He sends them away and says he's got this. Rollins goes on about tonight's Triple Threat and how he's defeated Brock Lesnar in the past. Rollins says Drew needs to see the writing on the wall and start preparing for another WrestleMania opponent - The Monday Night Messiah. Rollins walks off.

Elimination Match: Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders vs. Buddy Murphy and The Authors of Pain

We go back to the ring and out first comes Kevin Owens for tonight's six-man Elimination Match. Back to commercial. Tom mentioned how Samoa Joe isn't here tonight because he's not medically cleared due to last week.

Back from the break and out come The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar. RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy and The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar, are out next with RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins leading them. Mike Rome does introductions and goes over the rules before the match.

Ivar and Murphy go at it to start the match. The Vikings with quick tags and double teaming on Murphy to start, dominating him. Erik slams Ivar on top of Murphy and The Vikings celebrate for a pop. An upset Rollins watches from ringside as we go back to commercial with Murphy down.

Back from the break and Ivar tags in to go at it with Rezar. They unload o each other. Erik comes back in and works Rezar over. Rezar explodes out of the corner with a clothesline. Akam tags in for some double teaming. Akam mounts Erik with fists. Murphy tags back in for a quick double team. Erik fights off out of the corner but the numbers game is a problem. Erik continues fighting with Murphy as he looks for a tag. Erik levels Murphy and tags in Ivar.

Ivar unloads on Akam as he also comes n. Ivar splashes Akam. Rezar tags in but Ivar fights him off Ivar with the senton on Rezar. Murphy also gets dropped and then clotheslined by Ivar as fans go wild. Erik tags back in for a big double team clothesline combo to Murphy. AOP breaks Erik's pin attempt at 1. Akam and Rezar get tossed out to the floor on opposite sides. Ivar takes out out Rezar on the floor. Erik nails a suicide dive next, taking out Akam on the floor. Ivar gets launched shoulder-first into the apron LED board by Rezar. Owens comes to check on him. Rollins nails a big stomp on Erik at ringside, putting him down face-first in the floor. Murphy goes on in the ring, taking advantage and pinning Ivar for the elimination. Ivar has been eliminated.

Referees check on Ivar at ringside and he's not happy. He finally makes his exit but he's upset and clutching his arm. Erik is also down at ringside still. Owens returns to the apron and is forced to face off with all three of his opponents, alone. Fans cheer Owens on as he looks around. Back to commercial.