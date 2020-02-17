Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, WA.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up with the usual video package.

- We're live from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington as the pyro goes off. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. They go over tonight's show and reveal that MVP vs. Drew McIntyre has been added to the line-up.

- We go right to the ring and out comes Randy Orton to mostly boos.

Fans chant "you suck!" at Orton enters the ring. Orton points to the big screen and we see footage of his recent interactions with Matt Hardy and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. We come back and the "you suck!" chants get louder. Orton says he's supposed to face Matt in a No Holds Barred match tonight but after what happened last week, he's sorry that this won't happen. Orton says Matt is in the back right now, still trying to get medically cleared, but the match won't happen. Orton gets booed some more. Orton says The Hardys are known for climbing to the highest of highs and crashing to the lowest of lows, but even so... the music interrupts and out comes Matt wearing a neck brace. He calls for the music to be cut.

Matt doesn't want Orton to talk to him, he wants Orton to admit why he tried to end Edge's comeback. Matt says he can relate this week, but he still wants to know what the hell is wrong with Orton. Matt goes on about Orton wanting to take all of this, his passion, away from him, but he can't because Matt's not ready for that. Matt came here to fight but the WWE doctors won't clear him to compete in a match. Matt says he;s a man of his word and he's here, and like Edge, he has grit and won't quit. Matt Hardy won't die. He says you can always knock he and Edge down but they always get back up. Matt doesn't know what the future holds for him, but it won't be determined on Orton's terms, it will be determined on his own terms. Orton says Matt should've said goodbye last week while he could still leave the arena on his own two feet. Matt enters the ring now. Orton ask what could Matt really do to him. Orton goes on and says he respects Matt and Edge, he also loves Edge like a brother. Orton says he is truly sorry. He says this again and puts the mic down, then exits the ring. Orton walks away as his music starts up. Matt watches from the ring.

Orton stops at the top of the stage and takes off his vest. Matt brings a steel chair into the ring as Orton turns around and slowly walks back to the ring. Orton slowly enters and Matt swings but Orton sends the chair back at his face. Matt rolls around in pain as Orton stalks him. Matt gets up but Orton drops him again with the RKO. Fans chant "one more time!" but Orton delivers chair shots over the back instead. Orton drives the chair into Mat's gut now. Orton takes the brace off Matt's neck and places a chair under his head. Orton grabs another chair and stands over Matt, ready to swing. Fans boo and yell at him. Orton looks around and stops. Referees at ringside plead with him. Orton drops the chair and fans boo. Orton takes Matt's brace and tosses it again. Orton exits the ring but runs back around and pulls Matt out to the floor. Matt just falls down. Orton takes apart the steel ring steps and places Matt's neck over the step. Orton kneels down and has some words for Matt that we can't hear. Orton grabs the chair again and smashes it over Matt's head, driving it into the steel steps. Orton backs away and leans against the barrier, taking in what he just did. Referees check on Matt and order Orton to the back. Orton walks away as fans boo. Orton walks back over and stares at Matt.

Orton comes back over one more time and tries to move Matt but he's out. Orton with another big chair shot over the back of Matt's neck against the steps. Orton yells out that he's sorry. He walks off again and RAW goes to commercial.

Erick Rowan vs. Aleister Black

We go to the ring for tonight's opening match as Erick Rowan makes his way out while Mike Rome does the introductions. Rowan is carrying his mystery pet cage again. Aleister Black is out next.

The bell rings and they go at it. Rowan strikes first. Black goes for a moonsault early on but Rowan levels him. Rowan drops Black on the outside and yells at fans in the front row as we go back to commercial.

The split screen shows Rowan dominating during the break, stopping Black with a bear hug. Black finally drops Rowan with a big kick to the head. They continue to throw big strikes after the break. Rowan catches Black in a big powerslam for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Rowan keeps the offense going and sends Black to the corner for more strikes as the referee warns him. Rowan takes Black back to the floor and rams him into the barrier. Rowan launches Black into the barrier once again, back of the knees-first. Black lands on the floor on the back of his head.

The referee counts as Rowan looks to powerbomb Black into the ring post. Black counters and fights out, sending Rowan into the post. Black breaks the count and runs to the second rope for a big moonsault to Rowan, also hitting the camera man a bit it appears. Black brings it back in and fights in from the apron with a boot. Black with strikes. Rowan counters but Black fights free. Black with a jumping knee strike to the face for a 2 count. Rowan catches Black Mass. Black blocks the Iron Claw with a back elbow.

The big strikes continue. Rowan levels Black with a big boot to the face. Rowan with a powerbomb in the middle of the ring for another 2 count. Rowan goes for the Iron Claw but Black slides out and nails Black Mass. Rowan goes down against the ropes. Rowan is dazed but still moving. He goes down to one knee. Black with another Black Mass to the face. Black covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Aleister Black

- After the match, Black stands tall as his music hits and we go to replays. Black celebrates as we come back.

