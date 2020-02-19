The WWE Network will premiere a new documentary on Florida Championship Wrestling on Sunday, March 8 at 10am ET. The special will replay following the 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view that same night.

"Future of WWE: The Story of FCW" will take a look at the WWE developmental territory that eventually became WWE NXT.

FCW ran from October 2007 - August 2012 and had a weekly TV series on The Brighthouse Network. Steve Keirn ran the promotion with help from WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. The promotion introduced several top Superstars of today, including Roman Reigns, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Big E, Dean Ambrose, Sheamus, Rusev, Bo Dallas, Tyler Breeze and many others.

The new FCW documentary on the WWE Network will reportedly feature new interviews with FCW alumni and coaches, along with behind-the-scenes, never-before-seen footage.

Stay tuned for updates and the trailer for WWE's "The Story of FCW" special.