- Above is a new preview for an upcoming WWE Chronicle episode on Shayna Baszler, premiering soon on the WWE Network. The clip was filmed after Baszler's recent bloody bite to RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on RAW. WWE is teasing that Baszler will be back on tonight's RAW to continue the feud.

- WWE filed to trademark "Ruthless Aggression" for various uses back on Tuesday, February 11. This is likely related to the new Ruthless Aggression docuseries that is airing on the WWE Network. The following use descriptions were provided to the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) with the filings:

- Chelsea Green tweeted about a somewhat positive experience at Walmart earlier today. She noted that someone found her stolen wallet in the parking lot, and then tracked down she and boyfriend Zack Ryder to return it.

"Someone found my stolen wallet in the parking lot of a Walmart. They googled me, tracked me & Matt down on social media, and are giving it back to me today [loudly crying face emoji] Good people do exist!!!," she wrote.

It appears the experience wasn't a total win as Green told a fan in another tweet that someone had already used her cards that were in the wallet, then ran. You can see her tweets below:

