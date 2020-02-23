NXT Cruiserweight Champion and PROGRESS Tag Team Champion Jordan Devlin revealed he had to pull out of today's PROGRESS Chapter 103 event due to elbow bursitis.

Devlin was scheduled to defend his tag title along with Scotty Davis against Anthony Henry and JD Drake.

"Sorry to the @ThisIs_Progress fans and mgmt for missing #Chapter103 today," Devlin wrote on Twitter. "Very strenuous schedule lately and picked up a bit of elbow bursitis. It'll be fine in a week or so, I just didn't want to risk infection or aggravating it and prolonging my time out. See you guys soon."

Replacing Devlin on the card was Eddie Kingston.

Devlin won the tag titles with Davis back in September, and captured the Cruiserweight Title last month at Worlds Collide.