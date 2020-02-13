Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Candice LeRae suffered a bloody nose during her loss to Dakota Kai. Doctors determined that her nose was not fractured. Candice's status is "day to day" until a follow-up with medical staff for a final sign-off

* Cameron Grimes suffered "bumps and bruises" during his loss to Johnny Gargano. Grimes may have suffered bruised ribs. His symptoms are being monitored and his status is "day to day" for now

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.