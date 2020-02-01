Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Citrus Springs, Florida:

* Denzel Dejournette defeated Aleksandar Jaksic

* Kayden Carter defeated Deonna Purrazzo

* Brendan Vink defeated Mohammed. Vink did a pre-match heel promo

* Catalina Garcia, Rita Reis and Mercedes Martinez defeated Jessi Kamea, Indi Hartwell and Vanessa Borne

* Rocky came to the ring and hyped up how he will be making changes and we can expect different things from him. He called for music to be played and then started rapping, but it was actually decent

* Ridge Holland defeated Jake Atlas. This was Jake's debut

* Mike Kanellis and Tony Nese defeated Shane Thorne and Daniel Vidot. Like before, Kanellis and Nese worked well together and did a double team knee strike and powerslam finisher

* Bronson Reed defeated Dorian Mak

* Reina Gonzalez defeated Santana Garrett

* Pete Dunne defeated Damian Priest. This was an insanely good match, one of the best I've seen in hundreds of NXT house shows