Thanks to WrestlingBodyslam.Com for the following NXT live event results from tonight's show in Orlando.
* Austin Theory defeated Dexter Lumis
* Santana Garrett defeated Samantha De Martin
* Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh
* Dio Maddin defeated Cal Bloom
* After the match, Maddin challenged Brock Lesnar to a future match.
* Bronson Reed and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Cameron Grimes and Reina Gonzalez (Mixed Tag Team Match)
* Jaxson Ryker defeated Babatunde
* MJ Jenkins and Jessi Kamea defeated Rita Reis and Briana Brandy via DQ after Bianca Belair interfered.
* NXT Champion Rhea Ripley confronts Bianca Belair.
* Angel Garza defeated Arturo Ruas
* KUSHIDA and Isaiah Scott defeated Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis and Kona Reeves and Shane Thorne (Triple Threat Tag Team Match)