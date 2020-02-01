Thanks to WrestlingBodyslam.Com for the following NXT live event results from tonight's show in Orlando.

* Austin Theory defeated Dexter Lumis

* Santana Garrett defeated Samantha De Martin

* Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh

* Dio Maddin defeated Cal Bloom

* After the match, Maddin challenged Brock Lesnar to a future match.

* Bronson Reed and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Cameron Grimes and Reina Gonzalez (Mixed Tag Team Match)

* Jaxson Ryker defeated Babatunde

* MJ Jenkins and Jessi Kamea defeated Rita Reis and Briana Brandy via DQ after Bianca Belair interfered.

* NXT Champion Rhea Ripley confronts Bianca Belair.

* Angel Garza defeated Arturo Ruas

* KUSHIDA and Isaiah Scott defeated Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis and Kona Reeves and Shane Thorne (Triple Threat Tag Team Match)