Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Tampa, Florida:

* Killian Dain defeated Babatunde

* Xia Li defeated Santana Garrett

* Joaquin Wilde defeated Brendan Vink

* The Forgotten Sons defeated Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar

* NXT UK's Pretty Deadly comes out but Shane Thorne interrupts and is beat down. Bronson Reed makes the save to set up a match

* JD Drake debuted and defeated Dio Maddin

* Bronson Reed and Shane Thorne defeated Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker, Lewis Howley)

* Tino Sabbatelli made his return to a pop and delivered a cocky in-ring promo. He said nobody in the back gave a s--t about him while he was gone but that's OK because they're all s--t and they can't even compete with him. Tino said he's the most elite athlete in NXT and he's back now

* NXT UK's Aoife Valkyrie defeated Aliyah

* Cameron Grimes defeated Rik Bugez

* Kushida defeated Ridge Holland