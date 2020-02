Thanks to WrestlingBodyslam.Com for the following NXT live event results from tonight's show in Fort Pierce:

* Isaiah Scott defeated Kona Reeves

* Ridge Holland defeated Rik Bugez

* Jordan Omogbehin & Bronson Reed defeated Tehuti Miles & Aleksandar

* Kayden Carter defeated Chelsea Green ( w/ Robert Stone )

* Jorge Bolly & Raul Mendoza defeated Pretty Deadly (Sam Stoker & Lewis Howley)

* Marina Shafir defeated Shotzi Blackheart

* Cezar Bononi defeated Jake Atlas

* Aoife Valkyrie, Mia Yim, & Rita Reis defeated Taynara Conti, MJ Jenkins, & Jessi Kamea

* Joaquin Wilde defeated Dexter Lumis