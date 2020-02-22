Thanks to Tara's Friend Henry for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in Ocala, Florida:

* Jorge Bolly defeated Brendan Vink

* Deonna Purrazzo, MJ Jenkins, Indi Hartwell defeated Catalina Garcia, Rita Reis, the debuting Emily Andzulis

* Shotzi Blackheart defeated Taynara Conti

* Shane Thorne and Bronson Reed defeated Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley

* The Forgotten Sons' Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler with Jaxson Ryker defeated Tehuti Miles and Aleksandar

* Dio Maddin defeated Ridge Holland by DQ when Ridge used his police baton

* WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr. came out as he usually does in Ocala. He plugged an upcoming indie charity event with the Steiners and held up the poster for the show. Cal Bloom interrupted him but Jeet Rama made the save

* Jeet Rama defeated Cal Bloom

* Santana Garrett defeated Jessi Kamea

* Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated Mike Kanellis and Tony Nese