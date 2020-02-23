Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Vince Snyder for sending in these results from tonight's NXT live event at St. Paul RiverCentre in St Paul, MN:

* Dominik Dijakovik def. Damien Priest with Feast Your Eyes in a nice paced opener

* Bianca BelAir def. Kayden Carter fairly easily.

* Dexter Lumis def. Rik Bugez with the roll up by grabbing the tights.

* Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez def. Mia Yim and Tegan Nox. Kai used her feet on the ropes to pin Yim. Raquel held her foot down harder on the ropes as well.

* Finn Balor over Keith Lee by DQ for the North American title. This match was pretty amazing. Best highlight would be a forceful double foot stomp from Balor on the way down from a Spirit Bomb attempt. Referee Drake Wuertz went down, Balor hit the low blow, so Dijakovic comes out with a super kick. He picks up the belt while everyone is down. Drake gets up and sees Dijak alone with the belt, so he rings the bell in his confusion.

Intermission

* KUSHIDA beats Cameron Grimes in a fun, slow-build match by submission, working the arm all match.

* NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley retains over Chelsea Green with Robert Stone after he got dejected by Drake Wuertz, and the Riptide followed immediately.

* Matt Riddle, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa & Velveteen Dream defeated The Undisputed Era in a stellar main event.

After the Undisputed Era left, Ciampa cut a wholesome promo for Triple H and his baby because today is the 10th Birthday of NXT. We sang happy birthday to NXT, fun way to end the show.