Thanks to WrestlingBodyslam.Com for the following NXT live event results from tonight's show in Jacksonville, Florida:

* BroserWeights defeated Imperium (NXT Tag Team Championship Match)

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Emily Andzulis

* Dorian Mak ( w/ Kona Reeves ) defeated EJ Nduka

* El Hijo del Fantasma defeated Rik Bugez

* Cal Bloom & Shane Thorne defeated Kassius Ohno & Ridge Holland

* Mia Yim defeated Marina Shafir

* Jeet Rama defeated Cezar Bononi

* Taynara Conti & Aliyah defeated Rita Reis & Shotzi Blackheart

* Dio Madden defeated Dexter Lumis