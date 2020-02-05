Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.



WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Charlotte Flair returns to NXT to answer Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania offer

* NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair come face to face

* New NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin comes to Full Sail

* The Undisputed ERA vow to get their hands on Tommaso Ciampa

* How will The BroserWeights follow up on their Dusty Classic win?