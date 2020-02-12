Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens on the USA Network with a video package of highlights from last week.

- We're live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. Mauro hypes the show and then sends us to the ring.

- Roderick Strong makes his way out and he's all serious tonight. Fans chant for The Velveteen Dream now. Strong addresses Dream's return last week and he wants to fight tonight.

Strong goes on and says this is about he and Dream, about how he put Strong's wife and son on his gear. strong says that was so disrespectful and he should've known it wouldn't take Dream long to cross the line and make it personal. Strong says he will hurt Dream and do something he will not regret. Strong demands an apology and fans boo. The music interrupts and out comes Bronson Reed instead. Reed says they have a problem for what happened last week, and they're going to get it on.

Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong

Bronson Reed rushes the ring and here we go. Mauro is joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Roderick Strong fights back and they brawl around the ring to get things going. Back and forth between the two. They go into the corner. Strong with a big chop and more offense. Reed fights out with a headbutt.

Reed continues to overpower Strong around the ring. Reed with a big sideslam. Reed fights Strong back into a corner with another headbutt. Strong fights back with strikes. Strong with more chops now. Strong tries to mount Reed in the corner but Reed drops him. Reed pulls at Strong's mouth against the ropes as the referee warns him. Fans chant for Reed as he continues to keep Strong down with big clubbing shots. Strong gets whipped hard into the corner and he goes down as fans cheer for Reed. Reed continues to focus on Strong's back now, keeping him grounded. Reed with another big whip into the turnbuckles. Strong goes down but kicks out at 2.

Reed grounds Strong with a body lock now. Strong tries to fight back but Reed levels him again. Reed lifts Strong for a vertical suplex and holds him in the air for almost 30 seconds, turning it into a Brainbuster for a big pop. We go back to commercial with Reed in control.

Back from the break and they're going at it. They trade shots in the middle of the ring but Reed continues to shut down Strong's comeback attempts. Reed with a corner clothesline and a back splash in the corner for a close 2 count. More back and forth. Strong slides out of a move but Reed goes on and hits the King Kong lariat for a close 2 count.

Reed catches Strong in a big powerslam and then nails a senton. Reed drops his straps and goes to the top but Strong jumps up with a forearm to the head. Strong climbs up and they trade shots. Reed sends Strong down but he comes back with the enziguri. Strong climbs back up for the superplex and finally hits it as a "holy s--t!" chant breaks out. Strong covers for a close 2 count. Reed goes out to re-group but Strong dropkicks him through the ropes.

Strong drops his knee pad and looks to go back in to put Reed away but The Velveteen Dream's entrance looks to start up as the lights go low. The music didn't hit but Dream's presence is definitely there. Strong is distracted at ringside. He turns around to Reed hitting a big suicide dive on the floor. Reed brings Strong back in and goes to the top for the Frogsplash. Strong catches Reed on the way down with a big knee strike. Strong covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Roderick Strong

- After the match, Dream appears on the big screen as Strong stands tall in the ring. He brings up Strong's wife, Marina Shafir, and shows how he has "Call Me Marina" on his tights. Dream goes on about how Strong took something from him. Strong may have lost the North American Title already, but he still has a family. Dream shows a photo of Strong's wife and son on the big screen. Dream wonders what would happen if something happened to Strong. Dream promises that if something did happen to Strong, someone somewhere would make sure Shafir had all of her dreams fulfilled. Dream shows how he has Strong's family painted on his tights again. Strong is furious as he storms out of the ring to the back.

- The announcers hype tonight's show. Mauro leads us to a video of The BroserWeights, Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne, with their 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy. Dunne says they can't take the cup on a plane to get to "Takeover: Portland" and asks Riddle how they're going to get it there. Riddle is thrilled to take a road trip, bro. We see footage from their road trip in a Ford Mustang but they end up pulled over by police. Riddle didn't know Dunne didn't have a driver's license. Dunne asks how they're going to get to Portland. Riddle says the three of them, the three best buds (Riddle, Dunne and the trophy), need to re-group and figure out how they will get there. To be continued, it says.

- Cathy Kelley is backstage with Angel Garza and he's confident about tonight's #1 contender's match. Lio Rush interrupts and says he can't stop thinking about losing his NXT Cruiserweight Title, and he's hungrier and better now. Whether Garza likes it or not, he's getting the title back. Rush walks off and Garza mocks him.

Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai

Back to the ring and out first comes Candice LeRae as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Dakota Kai is out next. The bell rings and Kai goes right to work but it backfires as LeRae hits the Lung Blower.

More back and forth early on. LeRae sends Kai to the floor and then nails a suicide dive. Kai looks to come back but LeRae sends her back down to the floor. LeRae runs the ropes and flies out with a crossbody. Fans chant "one more time!" and LeRae delivers for a pop.

LeRae goes back in and runs the ropes for another dive, and she nails it. Fans pop for her again. LeRae brings it back in the ring and goes to the top. LeRae nails a missile dropkick for a close 2 count. Kai kicks LeRae back to the mat. Kai with a palm to the eyes to turn it back around. Kai with a knee to the nose. Kai puts a boot to LeRae in the corner now as the referee warns her. Kai continues to dominate LeRae while she's down. They end up tangling on the top now. Kai kicks LeRae down and works her over on the apron as the referee warns again. Kai with a 2 count.

LeRae is really bleeding from her nose now as Kai works her over on the apron. Kai keeps control and yanks LeRae into the top of the ring post, shoulder-first. LeRae falls to the floor and clutches her shoulder as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and LeRae mounts offense. LeRae with a diving swinging neckbreaker. More back and forth now. LeRae with a big German suplex in the middle of the ring. LeRae applies husband Johnny Gargano's GargaNo Escape submission in the middle of the ring. Fans pop and Kai screams out, crawling for the ropes. LeRae pulls her back away from the ropes again, but Kai pulls LeRae over out of nowhere, rolling her up for the pin to win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

- After the match, the music hits as Kai goes to the floor to celebrate and exit. LeRae is shocked. LeRae follows Kai around the ring but Kai sends h er face-first into the ring post. Kai then grabs the timekeeper's bell and drives it into LeRae, sending her down. Tegan Nox suddenly attacks out of nowhere, dropping Kai and mounting her with strikes. Security and officials run down to break the fight up. Nox runs up the ramp and tackles Kai on the stage as they pull them apart again.

- The announcers show us footage of Johnny Gargano and Cameron Grimes arguing backstage at Sunday's NXT live event in Riverside, CA. NXT General Manager William Regal has made that match for tonight. Back to commercial.