Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena in Winter Park, FL at Full Sail University.

- Tonight's WWE NXT opens up on the USA Network with a video package of highlights from last Sunday's "Takeover: Portland" event, and hype for tonight's show. We're live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro Ranallo welcomes us. He's joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Mauro confirms tonight's main event Grudge Match - Roderick Strong vs. The Velveteen Dream.

- We go right to the ring and out comes The Undisputed Era - NXT Champion Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.

Cole takes the mic and touts how he retained over Tommaso Ciampa at Takeover. He praises his partners and says they will continue to set the standards for NXT. They go on and Cole brings up how Strong will take care of The Velveteen Dream tonight. The lights go low and there's a purple tint over the arena as Dream's logo appears on the big screen on the stage. We hear Dream talking about tonight's match. The lights go back up and Strong is furious. He promises to make Dream wish he never came back. Strong drops the mic and The Undisputed Era exits the ring as their music hits.

- The announcers show us how Johnny Gargano turned on Tommaso Ciampa at Takeover.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Lio Rush vs. Jordan Devlin

We go back to the ring for tonight's opener and out first comes the challenger, Lio Rush. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin is out next, representing NXT UK. We get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.

The bell rings and they go at it to start. Back and forth for the first few minute or two. Rush ends up countering and going for a roundhouse kick but Devlin avoids it and goes to the floor early on to regroup. Devlin, on his feet, looks on a bit shocked as Rush stares him down from the ring. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Devlin sells a possible rib injury after a moonsault. Devlin knocks Rush back with a big kick. Devlin keeps Rush down and works him around the ring, into the corner to bully him with forearms. Rush gets up and fires back with forearms of his own. Devlin with a Uranage and a standing moonsault but Rush gets his knees up. They tangle some more and Devlin hits a German suplex for a close 2 count. Nigel announces The BroserWeights vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch for tonight in a non-title match. Devlin drops Rush with a big knee to the gut for another 2 count. Devlin has a few words for the referee.

Devlin keeps control now after shutting down a comeback attempt. Fans do dueling chants but Rush can't mount any offense. Devlin with a big chop in the corner, then a European uppercut. Devlin holds Rush by his arm and delivers a bunch of left and right kicks to the face. Devlin with a stiffer kick to the face. Rush counters a move and goes for The Come Up but Devlin blocks it and hits an Elevator Back-drop. Fans pop as Devlin is slow to make the cover. Rush kicks out at 2. Devlin with more chops in the corner now. Rush counters and drops him. Devlin comes right back with a jawbreaker. We go to commercial with Devlin in control.

Back from the break and they're going at it. Devlin gets sent to the floor and Rush nails a suicide dive. Rush brings it back in and hits a big crossbody from the top for a close 2 count. More back and forth. Devlin goes on and counters with a Cutter for another close call. Devlin goes for an Asahi moonsault to the floor but barely gets it. Rush hits one of his own and then brings it back into the ring. Rush goes back to the top but has to roll through. Devlin counters a mule kick with a kick of his own. More back and forth now. Devlin kicks out at 2. Devlin goes on and hits a standing Spanish Fly. Rush ends up pulling Devlin into a submission on the floor. Devlin makes it to the bottom rope to break it.

Rush goes to the top but Devlin hits the top rope and crotches him. Devlin climbs up with Rush. Rush ends up hitting an inverted hurricanrana and then The Come Up but Devlin somehow gets his foot on the bottom rope and no one can believe it. Rush goes for The Final Hour but it's blocked. Devlin comes back and lands a headbutt. Devlin grabs Rush and hits The Devil Inside (Devlin Side) for the pin to retain.

Winner: Jordan Devlin

- After the match, Devlin stands tall with the title as we go to replays. Devlin raises the title and celebrates as Rush sits up on the mat.

- Jon Quasto is backstage with Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez, asking about Raquel helping Kai win the Street Fight over Tegan Nox at Takeover this past Sunday. Raquel said Nox got every opportunity while Kai was pushed aside. She knows what that feels like because she's sat at the WWE Performance Center for years and watched others get opportunities before her. She goes on and says Kai was deemed an outcast for standing up for herself, but not anymore. Kai says Raquel proved to her at Takeover that she has her back more than anyone else ever has, and for that, Kai has Raquel's back now. Kai says together they are untouchable. NXT General Manager William Regal walks up and congratulates Kai on the Takeover win, and being untouchable, except Kai will have to face Nox in two weeks and there will be no outside interference as this will be a Steel Cage match.

- We see Tommaso Ciampa walking backstage. Back to commercial.

- We get a quick plug for Charlotte Flair vs. NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36.

Austin Theory vs.

We go back to the ring and out comes Austin Theory. Tommaso Ciampa comes walking down to ringside during Theory's entrance. Fans chant "Daddy's home" as Ciampa walks over, grabs a mic, and then enters the ring.

Ciampa enters the mic and brings up "Takeover: Portland" but Theory approaches him. Ciampa just looks down and says, "Listen man, not tonight. I'm telling you, not tonight." Theory backs off and waits in the corner. Ciampa brings up Johnny Gargano's turn from Takeover and says he should've saw it coming. He was so focused on getting his title and his life back that he stopped paying attention to his surroundings. He says one sign was the DIY reunion at Worlds Collide. Ciampa says if one thing goes hand-in-hand with Tommaso Ciampa and the NXT Title, and always has, it's Johnny Gargano. Ciampa says he's not asking himself why, he knows why and so does Gargano. Theory comes back over and tries to grab Ciampa but Ciampa drops him.

Ciampa goes back to speaking on the mic and says if one thing is clear, in order to get his life back there can be no Gargano in NXT. Ciampa puts the mic down and exits the ring. Theory comes after Ciampa on the floor but Ciampa turns right around and levels him with a big boot. Ciampa kicks Theory in the head and starts launching him from barrier to barrier. Ciampa has snapped. The referee tries to break it up but Ciampa continues to manhandle Theory at the bottom of the ramp as fans cheer him on. Ciampa storms up the ramp and to the back as the referee checks on Theory.

- We see Chelsea Green backstage doing a photo shoot. Robert Stone appears to instruct the photographer. The Robert Stone Brand will relaunch tonight. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a video package with Finn Balor, with a few visuals from his "Takeover: Portland" win over Johnny Gargano.

Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans

We go to the ring and out first comes Raul Mendoza. Joaquin Wilde is out next. They meet on the ramp and head to the ring together. Out next are The Grizzled Young Veterans - James Drake and Zack Gibson.

Gibson and Wilde go at it as we get the bell. Gibson takes control and in comes Drake. Drake and Wilde trade holds now. They run the ropes and Wilde with a scissors takedown. Drake with a drop toe hold. Wilde rolls Drake up for a 2 count. Gibson tags in and they double team Wilde. Gibson works Wilde over with punches and kicks. Drake tags back in for another double team. Drake keeps control and sends Wilde to the floor after a Pendulum backbreaker. Wilde gets double teamed on the floor again for some boos.

The Grizzled Young Vets with more quick tags and double teaming. Gibson slams Drake on top of Wilde for a 2 count. Drake and Gibson keep control until Wilde hits a moonsault into a DDT. Mendoza finally gets the hot tag. Mendoza unloads on both opponents. Mendoza and Gibson go at it now.

Mendoza with a springboard missile dropkick. Gibson counters with offense of his own. Gibson with a big suplex for a 2 count. Drake comes back in and kicks Wilde off the apron. Gibson comes back in for more double teaming. They end up hitting the Ticket to Mayhem for the pin to win.

Winners: James Drake and Zack Gibson

- After the match, Gibson takes the mic and cuts a heel promo. He says this is the land of the free and home of the brave, but it's really the land of the neck-beard and home of the ignorant. He goes on about how the Grizzled Young Veterans have come to NXT to take over, and will soon be known as #1 in the world. We go to commercial.