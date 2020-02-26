Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

- Tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network opens up with Mauro Ranallo leading a video package with highlights from last week's show.

- We're live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Mauro welcomes us. He's joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Fans chant "NXT!" as the announcers hype the show.

- We see a black SUV outside. Charlotte Flair is in it. NXT General Manager William Regal greets her as she steps out. Regal has two staffers get Flair's bags out of the back of the SUV.

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes

We go right back to the ring for tonight's opener as Dominik Dijakovic makes his way out. Cameron Grimes is out next as Alicia Taylor does the introductions.

The bell rings and they go at it. Dijakovic grounds Grimes with a headlock. Grimes resists and tries to fight free but Dijakovic overpowers and keeps him grounded. Dijakovic drops Grimes with a big shoulder. They keep going and Grimes nails a dropkick. Grimes with strikes to bring Dijakovic back down. Grimes with kicks. Dijakovic comes out of nowhere with a big Cyclone kick for a close 2 count as fans pop.

Dijakovic keeps control and unloads on Grimes in the corner. Dijakovic drops Grimes with a Pendulum backbreaker. Dijakovic goes on and springboards off the middle rope for another close 2 count. Grimes fights but Dijakovic takes him to the corner with big strikes. Dijakovic goes for a suplex but Grimes counters and nails forearms to the back. Grimes with the big inverted hurricanrana to spike Dijakovic. Dijakovic keeps fighting and sends Grimes out to the floor as a "NXT!" chant starts up. Grimes lands hard. Dijakovic brings him back in but Grimes kicks him from the apron back to the floor. Dijakovic tries to come back in but Grimes nails a penalty kick to drop him again. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Grimes has Dijakovic grounded in the middle of the ring. Dijakovic fights up and out but Grimes beats him back down to doubling over. Dijakovic unloads with strikes now, punches and kicks. Dijakovic with a big shot to the face before launching Grimes across the ring. Dijakovic runs into a big kick. Dijakovic with more offense and a close 2 count. Dijakovic goes for a chokeslam but Grimes fights him off. Grimes with a Superman elbow and a superkick. Grimes goes on and nails a German suplex for a 2 count.

Grimes stomps while Dijakovic is down. Fans do dueling chants. Grimes slides under the rope and lands on the floor. Dijakovic nails a huge moonsault to the floor as fans chant "NXT!" again. Dijakovic rolls Grimes back in and the referee checks on Grimes while he's down. Dijakovic is going to climb back in but Damian Priest runs down the ramp and takes Dijakovic's knee out with a foreign object.

Priest hops right over the barrier into the crowd and retreats as Dijakovic goes down on the floor. The referee finally turns around and starts counting but Dijakovic makes it back in right before the 10 count as fans cheer him on. Grimes immediately puts Dijakovic right back down with the Cave-In double stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

- After the match, the music hits as Grimes takes his hat and makes his exit. We go to replays. Referees run down and tend to Dijakovic in the ring as he clutches his surgically-repaired knee.

- Jon Quasto is backstage with NXT General Manager William Regal. He announces that a series of qualifying matches will begin next week for the NXT women's division. The winners will go on to "Takeover: Tampa Bay" to compete in a Ladder Match to crown a new #1 contender, who will face the winner of the WrestleMania 36 match between Charlotte Flair and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley at a later date.

- Still to come, Finn Balor. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see trainers and officials tending to Dominik Dijakovic during the break, helping him out.

- We go back to the ring and out comes Finn Balor.

Balor takes the mic as fans start a "Finn!" chant. Balor says he's not a moves guy, he's not an internet guy, he's not a stooge to the office politics guy, but when the bell rings he is The Guy. Fans chant his name again. Balor says he builds brands. Japan, done it. Mexico, done it. Intercontinental Title, done it. Universal Title, done it. NXT Title, done it. Balor says it's WrestleMania season and everyone is trying to peak for WrestleMania but he's been at his peak for 20 years. Fans continue to cheer Balor on.

Balor says the big question is - what's next for Finn Balor? Who else is going to get that Finn Rub? Balor goes on about who he's defeated until the music interrupts and out comes Imperium's Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner to a pop. Barthel takes the mic and says there's something Balor hasn't done. He goes on about how Imperium controls the ring and says NXT UK Champion WALTER would like to send his regards. Fans are chanting "WALTER!" now. Barthel tosses the mic as if they are about to attack. Balor attacks first, dropkicking him through the ropes.

Balor takes out both of them at ringside and hits a big Slingblade on Barthel. He goes to put Aichner down again but Barthel leaps off the steel ring steps with a big flying uppercut. Barthel and Aichner destroy Balor at ringside now, leaving him laid out against the steel steps. Fans chant for WALTER again as Barthel and Aichner pose over Balor, who is clutching the back of his head. The two Imperium representatives march back to the back.

- We get a promo for Austin Theory to hype tonight's match with Tommaso Ciampa. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get some sort of cryptic video teaser, possibly for Killer Kross?

- We see video from earlier today of Bianca Belair arriving to the building. She briefly talks to Jon and is confident about tonight's match.

Xia Li vs. Mia Yim

We go back to the ring and out first comes Xia Li. Mia Yim is out next.

The bell rings and we get a show of respect handshake. However, Yim pulls her in and they have some words. Li tries to unload with kicks but Yim backs into the corner. Yim pleads some but nails a big dropkick out of nowhere. Yim with more offense and a basement dropkick for a 2 count. Li kicks Yim back from the corner. Yim comes back and puts her face-first into the turnbuckles. Yim with more boots to the face in the corner as the referee warns her and counts.

Yim crashes into the corner with a rolling senton as Li moves out of the way. Li with big right hands to keep Yim away. Li with clotheslines and a big kick now. Mauro confirms Flair vs. Belair will be the main event tonight. More back and forth now. Yim nails Eat Defeat out of nowhere but before she can get the pin, the music hits and Dakota Kai comes out with Raquel Gonzalez.

Kai takes the mic and brings up what happened between she and Yim at WarGames last year. Kai taunts Yim and tosses the mic after threatening her. Li takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Yim for the pin to win.

Winner: Xia Li

- After the match, Gonzalez immediately hits the ring and beats Yim down. Kai watches from the ramp and laughs. Li tries to make the save but Gonzalez levels her as well. Gonzalez goes back to beating Yim around the ring as fans boo her. Gonzalez drives Yim into the mat with a big chokeslam as Kai cheers her on from the ramp. Gonzalez makes her exit and joins Kai.

- We see Tommaso Ciampa backstage warming up. Back to commercial.