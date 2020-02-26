Tonight's WWE NXT episode will take place from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL as the Road to "Takeover: Tampa" continues.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight - Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair and Austin Theory vs. Tommaso Ciampa. They are focusing on the following points in tonight's official preview:

* Charlotte Flair returns to the NXT ring to take on Bianca Belair

* Watch Finn Bálor's next move

* Tommaso Ciampa battles Austin Theory

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.