Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature the fallout from Sunday's "Takeover: Portland" event.

Matches announced for tonight's show are The Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong, Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Carter, plus Lio Rush vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin with the title on the line.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* The Velveteen Dream returns to action against Roderick Strong

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin defends against Lio Rush

* Chelsea Green looks to relaunch The Robert Stone Brand against Kayden Carter

* What will be the fallout of Johnny Gargano's shocking actions at TakeOver?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.