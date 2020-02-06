- WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka recently received her Silver Creator Award from the YouTube Creator Awards program. Above is video of Asuka unboxing and discussing the award. YouTube Creators are eligible to receive the silver awards for reaching or surpassing 100,000 subscribers, but they are offered at the sole discretion of YouTube.

The Empress of Tomorrow launched her KanaChanTV YouTube channel back at the end of August 2019, and started uploading content a few days later. She currently has 6,989,981 video views with 190,000 subscribers.

- This week's WWE NXT UK episode saw NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray challenge Toni Storm to an "I Quit" match with her title on the line. Storm accepted the challenge. Ray then added a stipulation that says Storm will no longer be able to receive a title shot as long as Ray is the champion.

This "I Quit" match should air during the February 27 episode on the WWE Network, but could end up airing the week before on February 20.

Matches just announced for next Thursday's NXT UK episode are Aoife Valkyrie in her debut vs. Amale, plus Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus.

- As noted, this week's NXT episode on the USA Network saw RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair return to the brand. After interrupting Bianca Belair's in-ring promo, Flair did not accept the WrestleMania 36 challenge from NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, but she did get beat down before leaving. Ripley and Belair ended up teaming to take Flair down with the double team, as seen in the video below. Belair vs. Ripley will take place on Sunday, February 16 at "Takeover: Portland" and Flair vs. Ripley is expected to take place at WrestleMania 36.

Ripley took to Twitter today and commented on what happened.

She wrote, "I guess over at RAW & Smackdown it's all about talking... Well at NXT we fight! On 2/16/20 @BiancaBelairWWE and I go to war at #NXTTakeOverPortland, but last night... Well last night we made the 'Queen' bow down to us! #WeAreNXT!"

Ripley wrote in another tweet, responding to the WWE On FOX account, "No matter what, we are NXT! Do not disrespect US!... #WWENXT"

Belair also commented on last night's segment.

She wrote, "I be trying to be all professional and what not... BUT These girls really be trying me AND They about to find out that they REALLY don't even know me like that"

Flair has not commented on what happened as of this writing. You can see the related tweets from Ripley and Belair below:

