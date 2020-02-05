- WWE NXT's Josiah Williams of Wrestle & Flow fame created this tribute for Black History Month, posted to the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel. The video features NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, ring announcer Alicia Taylor, and several others.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which Superstar has a better chance of dethroning WWE Champion Brock Lesnar - his Super ShowDown challenger Ricochet, or WrestleMania 36 challenger Drew McIntyre. As of this writing, 90% voted for McIntyre.

- NXT Superstar Karen Q took to Twitter today to announce that she underwent successful leg surgery earlier. She also shared a photo of some of the hardware doctors used.

She wrote, "Surgery was successful! And I got some souvenirs!! Thanks for all the well wishes and support! [heart emoji] #karenqcomeback"

Q first underwent surgery last summer after suffering a broken leg at a NXT live event in late July. She returned for an in-ring promo at a live event in early December, but this week she was forced to go back under the knife for the same injury, 27 weeks after the first operation.

There's no word yet on when Karen will be back in action, but we will keep you updated. You can see her full tweet below: