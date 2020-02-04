WWE NXT Superstar Karen Q took to Twitter this evening to announce that she will be undergoing surgery again tomorrow morning.

Q first underwent surgery last summer after suffering a broken leg at a NXT live event in late July, teaming with Bianca Belair for a win over Reina Gonzalez and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. She returned for an in-ring promo at a live event in early December, but now she's going back under the knife for the same injury, 27 weeks after the first operation.

"Today will be 27 weeks post surgery. Tomorrow, I'll be going under the knife again. Some may see this as a setback, but I see it as an opportunity to heal properly, mentally and physically, so that I will be unstoppable in the ring. I'm a bit scared, but Mochi's got my back. [dog emoji]," Q wrote.

There's no word yet on when the 28 year old former Mae Young Classic competitor will be back in action, but we will keep you updated.

Below is Karen's full tweet, along with the two videos the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel did on her injury last year: