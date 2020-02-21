Thank you for reading our coverage of NXT UK, streaming on the WWE Network every Thursday at 3pm ET. Feel free to comment below, hit the "share" button, and join us every Wednesday for more NXT UK coverage!

No cold open. Straight into the intro song. (Dusted by Astroid Boys)

Tom Phillips and Aiden English welcome us to another edition of NXT UK. Today's show takes place from Barbican England. Tyler Bate makes his way to the ring for our opening contest. He'll be battling Joseph Conners.

Tyler Bate versus Joseph Conners

Conners charges Bate out of the gate...Bate teases his "Bop and Bang" haymaker but Conners avoids it. He bounces off the ropes...dropkick from Bate. Another one sends Conners to ringside. Conners grabs a chair and looks as if he's planning to use it. He eventually throws it down and gets back inside walking right into an arm-drag. Bate then transitions into an armbar. Bate released the hold and hits a monkey flip. He climbs to the top...Conners pushes him to the outside. He's in quick pursuit...he picks Bate up and slams him off the apron. Back in the inside Conners goes for a cover...only two. He grabs a hold of Bate's wrist and nails him with a lariat and a back elbow in succession. Chinlock by Conners. Bate powers out...uppercut and suplex from Bate. He follows up with a standing shoot star press for a nearfall. Conners answers right back with a cutter. He climbs to the middle ropes...moonsault misses, but he shakes it off and hits a tilt-a-whirl slam, followed by another lariat. Cover...another two. He stomps Bate down in frustration. Bate battles back and goes for the Tyler Driver 97...Conners has it scouted and connects with a falcon arrow. Close two. Bate counters Conners finisher...rebound lariat and Tyler Driver 97...it's over.

Tyler Bate wins by pinfall

Backstage the contract signing for WALTER and Dave Mastiff has just concluded. The champ leaves. Cut to commentary table where Jinny says she got rid of Jazzy Gabert because she disrespected her. Jinny teases that someone else on the roster could potentially partner up with her in the future.

Noam Dar is out next for more singles-action. He's set to face Josh Morrell.

Noam Dar versus Josh Morrell

Dar forces Morrell into the corner...this happens several times. Eventually he shoves Dar away and challenges him to a test of strength. Back and forth chopping exchange...Dar wins the encounter and goes for a PK...Morrell ducks and lands a dropkick, followed by a springoboard moonsault for a nearfall. Morell gets a two count off of a cradle before Dar sends him over the top rope and down onto the apron. He kicks Morrell's knee out, then lifts him back into the ring. Sliding forearm from Dar. He mounts Morrell and rains down hammer fists and even goes for an illegal choke. Morrell tries to mount some offense but Dar keeps the pressure on. He eventually connects with the Nova Roller for the win.

Noam Dar wins by pinfall

Promo by The Hunt behind a cage. They say they plan on hunting down the Grizzled Young Veterans prior to their match next week. Match graphic for next week confirms it. The match graphic for the I Quit match between Toni Storm and Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK women's championship is also confirmed for next week.

An announcement is made that next week's show will begin at 10am EST/7am PST due to the WWE Super Showdown pay per view from Saudi Arabia.

NXT Cruiserweight champion Jordan Devlin gloats over his recent run on NXT and NXT UK. He says he plans on taking some time off from the UK to recover.

Main event time. Gallus' music hits. Joe Coffey enters first accompanied by the NXT UK tag champs, Wolfgang and Mark Coffey. The red-eyed Russian Ilja Dragunov is out second. Here we go.

Joe Coffey versus Ilja Dragunov

Coffey forces Dragunov into the ropes, but he spins off and takes Coffey down before Coffey takes Dragunov down with a headlock and drops him with a shoulder block. They have a pose off before Dragunov tells Coffey to bring it and Dragunov lands on top of Coffey when he goes for a running cross body before sending Coffey out of the ring. Dragunov hits a tope and tosses Coffey back into the ring before Coffey hits a Glasgow send-off and they exchange at ringside. Coffey sends him into the steps and sends him end over end and crashing down onto the apron and down onto the floor before tossing him back into the ring. Coffey takes the leg of Dragunov out and focuses on said leg before hitting a diving leg breaker with Dragunov's leg crashing into the knee of Coffey.

Coffey with a Boston. Dragunov crawls to the bottom rope and Coffey takes him down once he gets to his feet with a single leg takedown before Dragunov counters with a German suplex. Coffey reverses the Constantine Special...Dragunov drops him and follows up with a running knee lift in the corner and a Russian suplex for a near fall. Dragunov hits a dive for a near fall before Coffey hits several uppercuts and an avalanche overhead belly to belly suplex. They run at each other, but Coffey runs right into a knee by Dragunov before they exchange and Dragunov counters All the Best for the Bells... Coffey misses a Glasgow send-off and goes shoulder first into the corner. Dragunov connects with a DVD into the corner before hitting a coast to coast dropkick and Joe screams that this is his kingdom before he goes for All the Best for the Bells... Dragunov cuts him off with Torpedo Moscow...cover...got em!

Ilja Dragunov wins by pinfall

-Post match Wolfgang and Mark Coffey corner Dragunov, along with a recovered Joe Coffey. Instead of attacking...Joe Coffey tells Dragunov that he's paid his debts. The two shake hands. Crowd gives this a nice response.

That's the show friends.