As expected, WWE has officially announced John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for WrestleMania 36.

One night after dropping the WWE Universal Title to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, who will now defend against Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Wyatt came out at the end of SmackDown on FOX and confronted Cena, who had just returned in front of his hometown crowd of Boston. Cena had previously spoke from the ring and announced that he would be skipping WrestleMania 36 this year because WrestleMania spots are earned, not given.

Cena made his exit and saluted the crowd on the stage, but The Fiend came out and confronted him at the entrance. The Fiend pointed to the WrestleMania 36 sign hanging high in the TD Garden, and Cena accepted by nodding at him and tipping his hat.

WWE then confirmed Cena vs. The Fiend after SmackDown went off the air. This will be Cena's first match since the Fatal 4 Way back on the January 14, 2019 RAW. It will be his first singles match since he defeated King Baron Corbin at the December 26, 2018 WWE live event from Madison Square Garden.

WrestleMania 36 takes place in less than 35 days on April 5 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The Kickoff pre-show will begin at 5pm ET that day and will run for two hours.

Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 36, along with WWE's announcement on Cena vs. The Fiend:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

John Cena vs. The Fiend

----------