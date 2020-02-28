It's believed that WWE's new TV deal in India is either finalized or close to being finalized, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The previous contract expired at the end of 2019 and WWE officials were hoping to have a new deal signed last year. WWE has remained on TV in India, via Sony Max and Sony Ten, under the terms of the old deal.

The new TV deal in India should bring another significant increase in revenue for the company. WWE was getting round $34 million from the market, and it was expected that they would receive a huge increase. Some estimates were as high as $125 million per year, but the number may end up somewhere between $60 and $61 million per year.

The increase would make India the #2 market for WWE, behind the United States. Some would believe the UK is the #2 market but that's not the case as it's believed that BT Sport paid less for UK WWE TV rights than Sky, which was paying around $35 million per year until the two sides parted ways last year after working together for more than 30 years.

While WWE will receive a significant increase from the new TV deal in India, it likely won't help the stock price because so many people were expecting a significantly higher number.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE finalizing the new TV deal in India as an official announcement should be coming soon. WWE executives stated during the third quarter and the second quarter 2019 earnings calls that they hoped to have the deal signed by the end of last year.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

