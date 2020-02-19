- The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel posted this behind-the-scenes look at Bianca Belair at Sunday's WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" event, which saw Belair lose to NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

Belair uses quotes from African-American women in entertainment to describe her "Takeover: Portland" experience, and talks about why events during Black History Month will always have a special place in her heart. She also shows off her custom Black History Month ring gear.

- The WWE website was advertising a new "Photo Shoot!" episode on WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons earlier this week, but it looks like it has been pulled. The thirty-minute episode was scheduled to premiere this Friday, February 21 at 10am ET. The episode was pulled from the listing some time between Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning. There's no word yet on if the episode will still air this week, or possibly at a later date.

The WWE Network currently has the first and second seasons of "Photo Shoot!" available for viewing. The first season featured Superstars and Hall of Famers such as The Miz, Cesaro, Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle, Charlotte Flair, Jim Cornette, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, The Godfather, Dustin Rhodes, Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair, and Scott Hall. The second season featured AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, Rusev, Shane McMahon, Big Show, Christian, and Kane. It looks like Simmons' episode may have been the season 3 premiere.

- WWE is celebrating a major milestone of their French announce team being together for 20 years. As seen in the tweets below, the company had custom WWE Title belts created for French announcers Christophe Agius and Philippe Chéreau.